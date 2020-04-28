Here are six shows to keep car enthusiasts entertained during this pandemic

Top Gear; Available on Showmax KE

This is, arguably, the most popular petrol head show in the world created by Jeremy Clarkson and Andy Wilman. It started its run in 1977 and was briefly cancelled before it returned in its current format in 2002. If you’ve never seen a single episode of Top Gear, you’ve got more than 20 seasons to keep you covered. However, following a dispute in 2015, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May no longer host the show. The current Top Gear is hosted by Andrew Flintoff and Paddy McGuiness.

The Grand Tour; Available on Amazon Prime KE

If you were a big fan of the motor trio comprising of Clarkson, Hammond and May, don’t fret, they currently host a show on Amazon Prime called The Grand Tour. It differs from Top Gear in that where Top Gear focuses more on the United Kingdom with one or two specials shot outside the UK, The Grand Tour features 13/14 episodes per season shot around the world.

Fastest Car; Available on Netflix KE

Have you ever wanted to watch a race between an old car and a newish supercar? Then this is the show to get you started. Owners of proclaimed fastest cars in the world compete in a drag race with the dedicated owners of modified, normal, so to speak, cars. The supercars that make an appearance in this show include a Lamborghini Aventador, Dodge Viper, Ferrari 488 and a McLaren 720S.

Formula 1: Drive to survive, Available on Netflix KE

This is a day to day look at the lives of the people who work in the Formula 1 industry. The show focuses on the lives of the drivers, managers and team owners. It’s a rare opportunity to get a glimpse of what happens before, during and after a Formula 1 race.

Carnage; Available on Showmax KE

This is an old one from 2018, but it still works. It’s a battle for fittest between transformed, weaponised cars – think Mad Max.

Car Masters: Rust to riches; Available on Netflix KE

Interested in car restoration? Look no further than Car Masters. The show focuses on the mechanics of Gotham Garage as they take old rusted antiques and turn them into well-oiled shiny new machines.

