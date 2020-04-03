Entertainment industry releases Ksh 5.6M to cushion members

The entertainment industry has been hard hit by the Coronavirus pandemic from the closure of pubs, restaurants, events cancellation as social distancing is imposed.

This has promoted the Kenya Association of Music Producers to release a Ksh 5.6 million emergency kitty to lessen the impact on its 1,102 members.

The fund distributed by the collective management organization based on a scientific system that takes into consideration pay for play.

The top earners include Tamasha Corporation Limited, Jojo Productions, Kasanga Music Centre, and Copy Bird Limited

Entertainment spots such as clubs, restaurants, music concerts and even religious settings such as churches offer an avenue for artists and in turn make a living. Now, they have all been closed.

As countries enforce movement restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus, the entertainment industry is already in lockdown. Jobs lost and income cut short.

The collective management organization officials are calling on members to extend a helping hand to those in need.