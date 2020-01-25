Entertainment joints urged to enhance security checks

Nairobi Regional Commissioner Wilson Njenga has directed all entertainment joints in the city to enhance security checks to avoid cases of unlicensed firearm holders posing danger to revellers.

This he says will force all those possessing firearms to produce licences as proof or they will be barred from entering the entertainment clubs.

The club owners risk having their businesses closed if they fail to adhere to the set regulations

Entertainment joints owners will now have to intensify security checks for all the customers, to ensure that no reveller enters into social places while armed.

Those armed however will have show proof that they are licensed, firearm holders.

Nairobi Regional Commissioner Wilson Njenga says it is the mandate of social place owners to ensure that revellers, as well as employees, are not exposed to danger or illegal activities.

The directive comes barely a week after Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino was arrested and arraigned in court over the attempted murder of a DJ at a local club.

The regional commissioner has also directed that entertainment joints holding major events must seek the provision of security before such functions are held saying such safety modalities will also assist in averting terror attacks.

However, businesses that fail to comply with the regulations risk closure, even as the citizens are called to cooperate with relevant authorities