Entrepreneur sponsors caddies to promote professionalism in golf

The Mt Kenya region will in the future produce professional golfers if a programme to train caddies initiated by a local entrepreneur materialize.

A caddie is a person whose responsibility is to carry a player’s (Golfer) bag, keeping the clubs clean and washing the ball when on the green and walking ahead of the golfer to locate their ball and calculate the yardage to the pin/ hazards.

The entrepreneur Elijah Kamau Njoroge yesterday noted that caddies are usually forgotten by the golfers despite the roles they play in the golf sport.

Njoroge was speaking at the members’ golf course in Nyeri town, when he awarded winners of the Mt Kenya Caddie tournament that was played at the venue.

Njoroge said caddies have a wealth of experience in golfing and only needed to be trained to become professionals and participate in national and international competitions.

The entrepreneur said that there is a need to bring caddies together, understand challenges they go through and particularly during this Covid-19 era and come up with possible ways to help them.

He at the same time encouraged them to venture into agriculture citing avocado farming to supplement their earnings.

“We know you only earn money for your daily upkeep but supplementing your income through farming will take you far,” Njoroge told them.

He disclosed that the tournament will be held on quarterly basis, starting with Nyeri and then moving to Nyahururu or Laikipia before extending it to other regions in the country like Rift Valley and Nyanza among others.

Njoroge dismissed the perception that golfing is for the wealthy people adding that anyone can play golf given a chance.

The tournament brought about 81 caddies drawn from Nyeri, 45, Nyanyuki 16 and Nyahururu 20.

Speaking during the same occasion, Mt Kenya Caddie Championship coordinator Mwaura Muiru emphasized on the need to empower caddies to become professional golfers.

“We will be able to produce professional golfers within a short time as the caddies have talents,” said Muiru.

Players Ruth Wanja and John Mutaha called on other well-wishers to emulate Mr Njoroge and sponsor caddies in efforts to enable them tap talents and promote golfing in the country.

Mutaha said that such sponsorship would hone their skills adding that it would also help boost domestic tourism.

Wanja was declared the overall winner.

