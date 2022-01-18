Entrepreneur uses technology to preserve Ameru porridge culture

A businessman at Gakoromone market, in Meru County, Robert Muthomi, has used technology to preserve the slowly fading Kimeru culture of stone-ground porridge using a porridge miller, which is also his source of income.

Muthomi says he ventured into the porridge business back in 2010 while he was in search of an opportunity, where he saw a gap in production and sales of the Ameru porridge famously known as ucuru bwa gukia.

Traditional porridge recipes call for a mixture of maize, millet, or sorghum. The preparation starts with soaking the grains in water, the wet grains are then ground using a flat big stone and a small one while the person grinding adds some water to make a paste.

The paste is then placed in a separate container with water, once that process is finished; the porridge can be prepared over a fire after which it was stored in a gourd for a night so that fermentation can take place.

Once fermentation is complete, the gruel is served directly from the gourd, like a calabash, or bottle gourd. However, in many modern homes, gruel is enjoyed from regular dinnerware.

Muthomi operates the porridge mill and a porridge bar where he sells cooked porridge with a five-millilitre mug of porridge costing Ksh20 each. Unlike the traditional manual grinding using stones, Muthomi says the mill is more hygienic and time and energy-saving.

Traditionally, an eight kilograms’ mixture of maize, sorghum, pearl millet, and finger millet would take about six hours for the person grinding using stones to finish, and therefore could not do any other domestic chores.

For Muthomi, his mill can grind more than 2000 kilograms in a day, grinding one kilogram at Sh30. He says the main challenge he encountered when he began this business is the lack of acceptance of the machine-ground porridge by consumers who perceived it as different from the homemade one.

However, with time, the community embraced this technology and he is now reaping big and employed five young people in his business.

In Meru, ucuru (porridge) has been highly regarded in many ceremonies (biatho in Kimeru), and no ceremony is complete without this porridge.

For one to be accepted as a member of the Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders, a gourd of traditional porridge prepared by the wife of the man joining the council is a requirement. In wedding and dowry ceremonies, ucuru was and is still a necessity.

During the old days in Meru, one of the qualities needed for one to qualify to be wife material was excellence in porridge grinding skills.

The senior women have always advocated that pregnant and breastfeeding women should take ground porridge because it is believed to be very nutritious and a source of energy that is believed to stimulate the production of a lot of breast milk for infants.