Environment and Land Court Judge interviews enter day three

The recruitment to fill the position of Environment and Land Court judge enters third day at the Judicial Service commission (JSC) Secretariat, Nairobi.

The Judicial Service commission (JSC) has lined up 63 candidates for interviews for the position of the ELC Judge. The interviews began on Tuesday and will run till next week on Thursday.

On Wednesday, those interviewed included Ndungu Hannah Njeri, Mogona Elijah Momanyi, Katina Robert, Orina Erastus Menge, Mutai Lucy Kathure and Murage Maryann Wambui.

The JSC is seeking to recruit 20 individuals to fill the position of the Environment and Land Court Judge.

Those lined up for the interviews are Njenga Naomi Wandia, Mugo David Mwangi, Arunga Risper Cheruto, Mboya Oguttu Joseph, Ndungu Hannah Njeri, Mogona Elijah Momanyi, Katina Robert, Orina Erastus Menge, Mutai Lucy Kathure, Murage Maryann Wambui, Omollo Lynette Achieng’, Murigi Theresa Wairimu, Nyamu Desderio Nyaga, Kamau Joseph Mugo, Nyukuri Annet, Kibiru Alfred Gethi, Mwanyale Michael Ngolo, Gichohi Patricia, Mungai Samwel Mochu, Gicheru Maxwell Nduiga, Mukuha Grace Gathoni, Mutua Ngumbau Nzioka, Mithega Martin Mugambi, Koross Anne Yatich Kipingor, Christopher Kyania Nzili, Kinuthia Milka Moraa, King’ori John Githumbi and Mogeni Ann Jacqueline.

Also lined up, Akhalemesi Anam, Wabwoto Karoph Edward, Dr. Peter Mureithi Ngatia, Kimani Lilian Gathoni, Mulama Judith Namisoho Wanjala, Onsando Evans Getanda, Konosi Wilfred Nyaundi, Mbindyo Judith Nzula, Gitonga Erastus Kibiru

Other included Asati Esther, Midikira Felix Ayuya, Sangoro Michael Odeny Ogallo, Ongarora Fred Nyagaka, Ogutu Aggrey Preston Ochieng’, Kipkenei Raymond Kiprop, Nyanchoka Jane Adogo Moraa,

Magare Dennis Kizito Ng’wono, Ochwangi Philemon Nyaachi, Motanya Julius Mongare, Kagio Gideon Maina, Oyuko Amos Ogutu, Addraya Eda Dena, Odongo Milly Lwanga, Chege Rahab Wanjiru, Washe Emmanuel Mutwana, Naikuni Lucas Leperes, Wanyonyi Walter John, Makori Evans Kiago, Siundu Samuel Soita, Oganyo Roseline Akinyi, Oseko Julie Ouma, Shitubi Susan Musumba Mukabi, Gesora Peter Ngare,

Yogo Geoffrey Oluoch, Cheruiyot Judith Elizabeth Omange and Weche Francis Andayi.

