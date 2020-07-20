Environment CS flags off clean up exercise at Michuki Memorial Park

Written By: Christine Muchira
10

Environment Cabinet Secretary flags off a clean up exercise at Michuki Memorial Park
Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko Monday morning flagged off a clean-up exercise activities and enforcement action at the Michuki Memorial Park (MMP) along the Nairobi Rivers Basin. 

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

MMP which is situated Museum Hill and Globe Cinema roundabout has been undergoing infrastructural rehabilitation, biodiversity assessment and stabilization of the river bank in readiness for its opening to the public as a recreational park and educational center.

Also Read  Maralal residents welcome construction of modern market

He was accompanied by CAS Mohammed Elmi, Principal Secretary, Dr Chris Kiptoo, NEMA Board members led by Vice Chair Prof Penina Abudho, NEMA Ag Director General Mamo B Mamo, representatives of KEFRI Director Dr Jane Njuguna among others.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR