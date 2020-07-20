Environment CS flags off clean up exercise at Michuki Memorial Park

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko Monday morning flagged off a clean-up exercise activities and enforcement action at the Michuki Memorial Park (MMP) along the Nairobi Rivers Basin.

MMP which is situated Museum Hill and Globe Cinema roundabout has been undergoing infrastructural rehabilitation, biodiversity assessment and stabilization of the river bank in readiness for its opening to the public as a recreational park and educational center.

He was accompanied by CAS Mohammed Elmi, Principal Secretary, Dr Chris Kiptoo, NEMA Board members led by Vice Chair Prof Penina Abudho, NEMA Ag Director General Mamo B Mamo, representatives of KEFRI Director Dr Jane Njuguna among others.

The CS is accompanied by CAS Mohammed Elmi, Principal Secretary, @Kiptoock, NEMA Board members led by Vice Chair Prof Penina Abudho, NEMA Ag Director General Mamo B Mamo, representatives of KEFRI Director Dr Jane Njuguna among others #GreenSpaces #RestoringPublicSpaces

