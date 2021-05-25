Environment conservation: Kenyans urged to embrace tree planting

University Education and Research Principal Secretary Amb. Simon Nabukwesi has asked Kenyans to rally behind government’s efforts in conserving the environment through planting trees.

Speaking during the launch of a tree planting exercise in Bungoma, the Principal Secretary noted that it is the responsibility of every Kenyan to conserve the environment for future generations. He said this can only be achieved if everyone adopts the culture of tree planting.

In the exercise organized at Cheptais Boys High school, the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and other actors are keen to plant more than 5000 tree seedlings in Mt Elgon forest, of which 1,500 seedlings would be planted in the school. Amb. Nabukwesi asked the students to ensure the trees are well maintained as a way of preserving the environment.

“The tree planting exercise is aimed at increasing the country’s forest cover and replacing cut down trees,” The PS said

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



On Education, the PS challenged students to work hard as they prepare to complete their secondary education and become responsible people in the society.

Acknowledging the decision to have his school in pioneering tree planting in the region, Chepatais Boys School Principal Wycliffe Waliahula said the exercise also plays a major role in educating students on the importance and benefits of environment conservation.

The activity was also graced by the forest conservatoire, the district county commissioners and other senior county officials.