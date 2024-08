Environment CS to meet KFS board, management, staff in maiden visit

Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale is Monday visiting the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) Headquaters in Karura, Nairobi County.

As part of the maiden visit, the Cabinet Secretary is expected to meet KFS Board, Management and Staff.

CS Duale, who is accompanied by Forestry Principal Secretary Gitonga Mugambi, was received by the institution’s leadership led by Chief Conservator of Forests Alex Lemarkoko and KFS Board Chairman Titus Korir.

More to follow…..