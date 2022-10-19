Environment CS nominee Soipan Tuya sets net worth at Ksh 156M

Environment and Forestry CS nominee Soipan Tuya has placed her net worth at Ksh 156 million.

While appearing before the National Assembly Appointments Committee on Wednesday, Tuya said the wealth comprises of assets including apartments, plots of land, motor vehicles, and a diary business.

“My total net worth is Ksh 156 million. This largely comprises of immovable assets.I have three homes one in Nairobi, Narok town and one in my home village,” she stated

Tuya, who is also the first Maasai woman to be nominated to the cabinet, is a former Narok County Woman member of parliament.

The nominee narrated her life growing up and the challenges she faced as a woman from one of the marginalised communities in Kenya.

“I consider myself a product of opportunity. My father happens to be the only one of his 15 siblings to have acquired education,” Tuya said

“I have hundreds of cousins and close family members who have not had opportunity like i did just because my father had an opportunity to go to school. The only difference for me and countless other girls from my community is opportunity,” she added

Tuya has previously worked in various non-governmental organisations as a legal officer on issues of land and environmental governance. She has also worked with USAID-Kenya as a Land Law and Gender Specialist.

The nominated Senator holds a bachelors degree in law from the University of Nairobi and a Diploma in law from the Kenya School of Law.

She also holds a Masters of Laws from the University of Washington in USA.