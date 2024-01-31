Environment CS to preside over World Wetlands Day Friday

Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya will preside over this year’s World Wetlands Day national celebrations in Uasin Gishu County.

The celebration, which will be held in Timboroa Dam (Lake Narasha), Kesses Constituency this Friday, is usually marked on the second day of February every year.

The celebration aims to highlight the influence and positive impact that the Wetlands have on communities around the world.

Accompanying the CS will be Principal Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Festus Ng’eno, and PS for Forestry, Gitonga Mugambi and will be hosted by Uasin Gishu Leadership led by Governor Jonathan Bii.

The day which has been observed since 1997, marks the anniversary of the signing of the Convention on Wetlands of International Importance (Ramsar Convention) in Ramsar, Iran on 2nd February 1971.