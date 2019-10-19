Environment CS wants leaders to lead in conserving forest cover

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko is challenging political leaders to take a leading role in efforts aimed at conserving the country’s forest cover.

Tobiko says a section of the political class has remained a hindrance to ongoing efforts to reclaim the country’s forest cover in the wake of threats posed by environmental degradation.

The government has in recent years intensified efforts to reclaim the country’s forest cover with the effects of environmental degradation taking a toll.

Speaking in Taita Taveta County after launching the Kenya Forest Research Institute at Ngerenyi in Mwatate, the Cabinet Secretary expressed concern over what he termed as politicization of ongoing efforts to conserve the country’s forests.

He challenged County commissioners across the 47 Counties to implement the president directive to plant at least 5 million trees by 2022.

Tobiko said, “The environment doesn’t have tribe nor political party nor any political movement.” Taita Taveta County has only 3 per cent forest cover with minimal efforts to plant more trees.

The CS Environment blamed elected leaders for engaging in early campaigns which has affected the realization of the big 4 agenda.

Taita Taveta deputy governor Majala Mlaghui called on the national government to increase the number of forest officers in the region.

During his visit in Taita Taveta over 24,000 trees were planted.