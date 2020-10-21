Environment PS decries low forest cover in Kisumu County

Environment and Forestry PS Dr. Chris Kiptoo has decried the low forest cover in Kisumu County, saying land degradation and deforestation are the major effects.

Speaking Wednesday during a meeting with Kisumu County Commissioner Josephine Ouko, the PS called for reforestation to increase the forest cover from the current 0.4 percent to the constitutionally required 10 percent.

Dr. Kiptoo said Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI), will set up two seedling production centers in Kibos and Kodera Prisons, to increase seedlings production for the national tree planting campaign that aims at increasing the country’s forest cover to 10 percent from the current 7 percent by 2022.

He directed the County Commissioner to collaborate with Kenya Forest Service (KFS), and KEFRI to map out areas where they will establish tree nurseries.

“Counties and sub-counties under the national administration officers have a major role to play in the national campaign to achieve the country’s 10% forest cover, “ said the PS.

The PS said the ministry was keen on supporting groups to establish nurseries for commercial seedling production as post covid recovery measure.

Kisumu County Commissioner Josephine Ouko said the county multi agency team will put down a road and structures through the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), structure to establish nurseries across the county.