Environment Ministry backs KBC demand for relocation of illegal dumpsite

The Ministry of Environment Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Dr. Mohamed Elmi has called on the Mombasa County Government to expedite the closure and relocation of illegal dumping sites on Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) land.

Dr. Elmi said the harmful public health and environmental effects of the illegal dumping sites in the middle of residential areas in the coastal city can no longer be ‘ignored and tolerated’.

The dumpsite in the VOK area of Nyali sub-county has been an eyesore to residents and tourists with growing complaints about the fast-growing dumpsite.

“We are here to press on the county authorities to expedite the process of shutting down and relocating this open dumpsite as a matter of priority,” he said.

Dr. Elmi spoke when he led a team of senior government officials drawn from the County Government, the National Environmental Complaints Committee (NECC), and National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) on a tour of the dumpsite.

In the past Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho led a group of residents and county askaris to bring down a perimeter wall constructed by KBC marking a new twist in the row between the county government and the national broadcaster.

KBC Managing Director Dr. Naim Bilal wondered why it has taken long for the county government to shut down the dumpsite.

“We have contractors who are ready to move with speed and erect parameter fences around the land but our efforts towards this end have been thwarted several times by the county authorities,” he said.

Dr. Bilal said KBC has a land utilization plan in place but its implementation has been thrown into limbo due to the long-standing tussle with the county.

Since 2016 the county government has refused to approve the construction of the parameter wall despite KBC management meeting county requirements including the payments before erecting the fence on the piece of land.

The CAS noted that the open dump has for the last five years been posing a major public health threat and environmental effects ‘causing health hazards to the people living here.’

“It is completely unacceptable that this garbage dump continues to operate with impunity when it blatantly violates environmental laws,” said Dr. Elmi

The National Environmental Complaints Committee chairman Dr. Justry Nyaberi said the environmental watchdog is determined to ensure the closure of the dumpsite as part of its commitment to a clean environment.

“We are calling for the permanent closure of this dumpsite located on land belonging to a critical government institution like KBC in the middle of the coastal city,” he said.

According to Dr. Nyaberi, the county government should be taking their garbage and other solid waste to the permitted landfill site in Mwakirunge area of Mombasa.

Dr. Edwin Chokwe, head of an environmental lobby group dubbed ‘Clean Mombasa’ said the dumpsite was an eyesore to the residents and visitors and a threat to human life.

“We are calling for the immediate closure of this unsanctioned dumpsite as well as for its clean-up and rehabilitation as it is susceptible to open burning, thus emitting toxic gases causing air pollution,” he said.

Dr. Chokwe, whose lobby group has petitioned the senate and the National Environmental Complaints Committee over the matter, wants the relevant public agencies to enforce the law by closing down the illegal waste dump.

“The potential health effects of having this hazardous dumpsite in the middle of a residential area in a tourist resort city can no longer be dismissed”, he said adding that the biggest concern is the burning of debris.