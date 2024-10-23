Environment Ministry, CoG to collaborate in pollution control 

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry in collaboration with the Council of Governors (CoG) have agreed to work more closely in pollution control especially in Kenya’s cities and residential areas as part of promoting healthy living.

The Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Environment Aden Duale, says his ministry has committed to work with CoG in developing the capacity of Counties to mainstream circular economy including the development of Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) and related infrastructure.

The CS was speaking Wednesday during a consultative meeting with CoG CEO Mary Mwiti on the status of Kenya’s Natural Resource Management (NRM).

Duale and Mwiti discussed a wide array of sectoral matters including the ongoing Government efforts to transition Kenya’s linear waste management model to circular economy for wealth and employment creation in line with the Kenya Kwanza administration’s Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Mwiti briefed the Cabinet Secretary on CoG’s visit to Jospong Group’s waste processing plant in Kumasi, Ghana in June. Jospong is one of Africa’s largest circular economy enterprises, producing various high value products from waste.

As part of the outcomes of the visit that was led by Wajir Governor and current CoG Chairperson Ahmed Abdullahi, the Government said it’s keen on a partnership with Jospong Group that will see the Ghanian conglomerate invest in Kenya’s high potential waste sector.

Also discussed at the meeting attended by Environment and Climate Change PS Dr. Eng. Festus Ng’eno, were modalities for strengthening intergovernmental collaboration in the NRM sector.