Environment PS among Accounting Officers who reported pending bills on time

Environment and Climate Change, Principal Secretary Eng Festus Ng’eno is among the Accounting Officers who beat the deadline in submitting reports of pending bills in their state departments.

Eng. Ngeno submitted the report to the Chairperson of the Pending Bills Verification Committee, Susan Oyatsi. The Committee was set up by National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u to carry out a thorough analysis of the stock of pending bills accumulated between 1st July 2005 to 30th June 2022.

During the event, the Treasury Principal Secretary Dr. Chris Kiptoo directed all principal secretaries who are the accounting officers in various ministries to submit all pending bills on time and avoid unnecessary accumulation.

He said since beginning the scrutiny of pending bills which stood at 640 billion shillings, the total now stands at 567 billion shillings. The PS said that going forward under the fiscal consolidation plan the government will not tolerate the accumulation of pending bills and urged those in charge to take heed.