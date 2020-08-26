Environmental and socio-economic risks in the oil-rich Lokichar Basin

A peliminary threat analysis of the oil-rich Lokichar Basin indicates that the Foundation Stage Development project of the South Lokichar Oil fields is likely to induce environmental, economic, social and cultural changes.

The key socio-economic impacts according to a new report, by conservation organisation World Wide Fund for Nature – Kenya (WWF-Kenya) and the Kenya Oil and Gas Working Group (KOGWG), titled, ‘Preliminary Threat Analysis; The Foundation Stage Development of the South Lokichar Oil Basin’, if not managed could be massive due to possible changes in land-use patterns which will have a direct consequence on pastoralism fueled by land acquisition.

The ripple effect on natural resource rights access and change in value systems due to population influx due to increased access to opportunities in the South Lokichar Oil basin.

The trends could be worrying due to the following factors:

The fact that exploration and appraisal of the Turkana fields was initially before the Community Land Act, 2016 which would regulate negotiations with the communities for compensation mechanisms. Pastoralist communities view the shrinkage of pastoral land as systematic displacement and loss of livelihood means that can only be supported by such a fragile ecosystem which they have depended upon for centuries.

Land tenure rights, and possible loss of ownership, access and control of pastoral livelihoods.

Lack of regulations on hazardous waste management expected to regulate the hazardous waste that may be produced during the construction and operation phase which might result in contamination of both underground and surface water-ways.

Need for an adequate environmental monitoring program. During the production phase, gas flaring is likely to increase within the Amosing, Ngamia and Twiga oil fields releasing high volumes of harmful gases into the atmosphere such as carbon dioxide, methane, sulphur and other forms of gases. These have direct implications on air quality and health of the communities living in the vicinity of the flares sites and also areas that may be affected by key environmental parameters. Therefore, we recommend the implementation of cleaner technologies to mitigate climate change impacts such as carbon capture and storage technologies as well as gas reinjection, as an option for reservoir stabilization among others.

Recommendations specific to pastoralist communities

Undertake environmental and social impacts assessments of all components of the Foundation Stage Development project and designing strategies to mitigate negative impacts on indigenous pastoralists cultures and traditions and the environments that make the cultures possible. Enable constructive, focused engagement with communities to recognize, respect and protect their rights while ensuring and enabling structures that will ensure their full and effective participation in all processes related to oil and gas development, recognizing and respecting Indigenous Peoples rights to free, prior and informed consent over their lands, territories, and resources. Clarify and resolve land tenure issues concerning local communities along the LAPSSET corridor and the South Lokichar Basin, recognizing and respecting Indigenous Peoples ancestral claims to territories on the basis of the continued impact of the doctrine of discovery and their right to redress under Article 28 of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Institute reliable, lasting conflict prevention and management systems that build on ongoing peace initiatives in the South Lokichar Oil Basin between Indigenous Peoples and with neighboring communities.