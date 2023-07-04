Environmentalists call for reinstatement of ban on illegal logging

By Timothy Kipnusu

Friends of the Environment have called for the reinstatement of the ban on logging barely two days after President William Ruto lifted the six year ban.

Led by Green Thinking Action Party Leader Dr. Isaac Kalua the environmentalists cautioned the move could compromise gains in afforestation.

The environmentalists cried foul and warned that the move would erode gains in afforestation and have negative effects on the climate.

GTAP Party Leader Dr Isaac Kalua is instead called for the establishment of a forest regulatory body to oversee legal logging.

This comes after as a section of saw millers hailed the move and pledged to work with government to increase the forest cover and promised to safeguard the sanctity of the forests and practice responsible logging.

The millers said they have suffered great looses in the last six years.