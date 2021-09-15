Environmentalists push for 40pc forest cover in Kenya

Green Africa Foundation Chairperson Isaac Kalua has urged the government to formulate friendly legislation for individuals to own forest in their farms in a bid to attain 40% tree cover in Kenya within 10 years.

Speaking at Kwa-Kathoka in Makueni county during the ‘plant your age’ tree planting campaign, Kalua said the move would encourage people to invest in the exercise as an income generating activity hence boosting the forest cover and economy.

“We are pushing for a 40% forest tree cover because Kenyans now understand the value of the trees, the spirit of replenishment that comes with trees. Trees therefore are a livelihood and we should not be stuck at 10 %,” said Kalua.

He added that friendly policies and legislations would make the subject of growing trees interesting and lucrative business for the youths hence creating job opportunities.

“We must make the subject of growing trees very interesting to young people through friendly legislation that encourages them to venture into it as a business,” added Kalua.

However, the environmentalist decried that government officials and leaders were using the exercise for the publicity and were less concerned about the maintenance of the planted seedlings which in most cases withered out due to negligence.

“Our country has planted many trees in the past, where senior government officials and political leaders have ended up in an event of planting trees for just the photo sessions and unfortunately leaving trees to die resulting in the loss of billions of monies in Kenya and Africa,” said the environmentalist said.

The plant your age initiative seeks to encourage people to plant trees equivalent to their age in a bid to reduce carbon emissions. During the event, 100 indigenous symbolic trees were planted by various age groups who were invited.

Speaking at the same event, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana said his government has an elaborate plan to increase tree forest cover from the current 13.6% to 15% by the end of 2022.

“10% tree forest cover is just the minimum; I agree with the suggestion by Dr. Kalua that we should aim to increase our forest cover to 40% because it’s achievable,” said Kibwana.

Kibwana said the government should prioritize afforestation to be among the main agendas in compacting climate change.

All the participants committed to plant, grow and conserve to its maturity according to their ages.