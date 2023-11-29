Envoys-designate challenged to put Kenyan Diaspora first

Kenya’s representatives in foreign missions urged to use their positions ensure the country reaps maximum benefit in its engagements both locally and abroad to enhance trade and investment.

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs on Tuesday held an induction workshop for the new Kenya’s representatives in foreign missions.

The session that brought together Ambassadors, High Commissioners Consul-Generals – designates was graced by Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu.

The PS urged the diplomats “to be the front-line defenders of brand-Kenya,” even as she also rallied them “to put the Kenyan diaspora first and to ensure services,” according to the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda(BETA), reach Kenyans in their host countries.

During the induction workshop, the envoys-designate were taken through the vision, mission, and mandate of the Diaspora department.

“PS Njogu outlined opportunities as well as ways to champion the protection of the rights and welfare of Kenyans in the Diaspora,” read part of the statement from the Department of Diaspora Affairs after the workshop.

The PS was joined in the session by her Trade counterpart Alfred Ombudo who engaged the inductees on areas where Kenya can take advantage of to ensure that the country reaps maximum benefit in its engagements both locally and abroad to enhance trade and investment.