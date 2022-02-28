Kenya’s International partners have welcomed the country’s recent accession to the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance.

The accession sets strong frameworks in support of democracy amid preparations for the August 9th 2022 General Elections.

In a joint statement by over seven Ambassadors and High Commissioners in the country, the group encouraged the political class to follow the principles and articles laid out in the Charter.

“We warmly welcome Kenya’s recent accession to the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, which sets strong frameworks in support of democracy ahead of the August elections,” read the statement.

They commended the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) work to advance early preparations, elections security and support and its mandate to conduct the elections itself.

“We appreciate the recent dialogue we had with the Executive, that affirmed their commitment to facilitating a conducive environment for the August polls,” they said.

The envoys also commended Kenyan non-state actors for their important contributions in promoting electoral integrity and citizens’ knowledge and participation including women’s political participation in the electoral process.

“Kenyan can rightly be proud of its status as one of the leading democracies in Africa. We as partners will continue to engage with Kenyan leaders, citizens and organizations across the country in the months ahead,” the statement further read.

The Ambassadors and High Commissioners recognized the importance of free, fair, credible and peaceful elections this August to Kenya’s prosperous and stable future.

“We share the fundamental principles outlined in the African Charter of transparency, accountability, equal representation, rule of law and respect of human rights.”