Uhuru calls for focus on development as he issues title deeds

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked Kenyans to shun divisive politics and focus on the national development agenda.

The President said his administration’s focus this year, is development and not politics adding that he will continue with ongoing efforts to unite Kenyans.

“This is a year for work. Those whose business is to use every opportunity to do politics should look for other gatherings to do so. We’ve been here for less than 30 minutes and we’ve finished our business here,” the President said.

He added: “We want this to be the year of work. A year when we fulfill our promises to the people. Not every time to do politics as if there’s nothing else to do.”

The Head of State spoke in Nakuru town when he kicked off the issuance of 40,000 title deeds to residents of Nakuru County by issuing deeds to the remaining members and descendants of Nyakinyua from Kiambogo and Solai areas.

He said the issuance of the title deeds to Nyakinyua was a celebration of the country’s freedom fighters and directed the Ministry of Lands to waive all charges on the documents issued to the group.

“Today is a very important day for me because for a very long time, we’ve been working to resolve the challenge of giving title deeds to our elders, those who fought for the independence of our country.

“Many of those that bought land, many have died and their children left in problems because their land, which is their right, they couldn’t subdivide because they didn’t have title deeds,” the President said.

The President said the 40,000 deeds that will be issued to land owners in Nakuru in coming weeks are part of the 200,000 titles earmarked for the county.

Addressing Nakuru town residents who turned out in large numbers to greet him after the event, the President said his administration has so far issued 800,000 title deeds noting that before 2013 only 120,000 title deeds had been issued since independence.

The Head of State who was accompanied by ICT CS Joseph Mucheru, Lands PS Nicholas Muraguri and Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui reiterated his commitment to foster national cohesion and harmony by working with all leaders and citizens irrespective of their political affiliations.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui thanked the President and the national government for prioritizing the issuance of title deeds to residents of his county saying his administration will continue working closely with the national government in the delivery of development programmes.

Lands PS Nicholas Muraguri recounted the long search for title deeds by the Nyakinyua group dating back to 1967 when the group acquired parcels of land in the region.

Nyakinyua were a group of traditional dancers famed for their entertaining dances and informative musical compositions during national celebrations in the 1960’s and 70’s.

MP’s Martha Wangari (Gilgil) and Samuel Gachobe (Subukia) were among several Nakuru County leaders at the colorful event that was marked by song and dance.