EPL: Bournemouth beats Fulham to win fourth in a row

Dominic Solanke continued his fine scoring form as Bournemouth beat Fulham to earn a fourth Premier League win in a row.

The Cherries went in front at the end of a scrappy first half when Justin Kluivert’s shot squirmed under Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno after a brilliant mazy run from Alex Scott to create the chance.

Solanke doubled the advantage from the penalty spot just past the hour mark, sending Leno the wrong way for his 12th league goal of the season after Antoine Semenyo was bundled over by Joao Palhinha.

It was the striker’s fifth goal in his last three matches, while the penalty was Bournemouth’s first in 65 games, ending a stretch of 609 days without a spot-kick.

Substitute Luis Sinisterra wrapped it up for Bournemouth with a stunner in stoppage time. The winger cut in from the left before firing an unstoppable shot into the top-right corner from 25 yards.

Fulham had rarely looked like getting back into the game and, to make matters worse after a third straight league loss without scoring, Leno could find himself in trouble after pushing a ball boy who he felt was taking too long to return the ball for a goal-kick.

The 31-year-old German apologised to the youngster for the gentle shove at the next break in play but was booed by home fans for the rest of the match.

Victory takes Bournemouth above Chelsea and into the top half, while Fulham