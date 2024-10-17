EPL returns after International break with Liverpool hosting Chelsea

The English Premier League returns with round 8 fixtures this weekend with the climax being a mouth watering clash between Liverpool who will host Chelsea at the Anfield on Sunday 20th October 2024.

This matchup is a crucial six-pointer for contending for the title and a spot in the UEFA Champions League the following season, as Liverpool and Chelsea have become serious contenders to the traditional “top two” of Manchester City and Arsenal.

Under manager Arne Slot, the Reds have demonstrated increased adaptability and versatility, while the Blues have made impressive strides under Enzo Maresca.

Maresca has been able to maintain a clear separation between the on-field performance that is returning the Stamford Bridge team to a position where they can be regarded as a true heavyweight and the off-field drama that always seems to surround the club.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot on the threat posed by Chelsea:

“They have been very good this season.

I think many people underestimated what they are capable of, but they have a good squad with many high-quality players and a smart coach who knows what he wants from his team,” explained the Dutchman. “It will be a tough challenge, but we are excited for this game at our home stadium.”

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca on ‘controlling the control-ables’:

“We try to be focused on the things we can do better, the things we can control. The pitch side is where we can be focused,” said the Italian tactician. “I said many times, the only thing we need to pay attention to is how we can improve, and I think we are progressing, we are in the right direction but we just started two months ago. It’s a good feeling.”

Players to watch.

Liverpool – Mohamed Salah

Although the Egyptian hasn’t scored many goals against his old team—his most recent goal against Chelsea was in early 2022 his speed and accuracy down the right flank will provide a serious threat to the Blues’ defense on Sunday afternoon.

Nicolas Jackson, Chelsea The Senegal forward has firmly regained his radar and confidence, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him score at Anfield after enduring some challenging games early in the season where his finishing was inaccurate.

Head-to-head Since 1907, Liverpool and Chelsea have faced off in 197 games in all competitions. Of those games, 86 have been won by the Reds, 65 by the Blues, and 46 have ended in draws.

The nine-game winning streak that Liverpool has amassed against Chelsea dates back to August 2021.

The match will be available to DStv Stream customers who are also able to enjoy all the action in a fast, stable, and reliable internet connection. Download the MyDStv app on your mobile app store or visit www.dstv.com and manage your account.

The match will kick off at 6:30PM EAT and will be beamed live on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2.

Last season the Merseyside club took four points off their London rivals in the league, and also claimed a 1-0 win in the final of the League Cup.

After seven rounds, Liverpool has 18 points, four more than their Sunday opponent Chelsea, and both teams have lost once.