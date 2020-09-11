EPL: Season kick off; fans urged not to kick habit

The most challenging EPL season since the launch of the Premier League in 1993 kicks off on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Last season, before Covid-19 halted football in early March nine of the 20 clubs averaged 40,000 fans or more for their home games.

The test for all 20 clubs and their players is to defy the arid atmosphere of closed-door stadia and maintain fans’ eagerness to return in similar numbers whenever government and health authorities permit.

Premier League owners and directors worry about the £1bn financial impact of the pandemic; they also worry that if fans lose the habit of attending live matches they will never return in such numbers.

Therefore all the clubs, from champions Liverpool to promoted Leeds, West Bromwich and Fulham, must achieve the highest level in terms of commitment, entertainment and excitement.

The overall plot lines are clear:

Liverpool want to retain the league title after ending their 30-year drought;

Manchester City want their crown back after falling an embarrassing 18 points back;

Chelsea and Manchester United want to be title challengers, not mere top four ‘extras’; and

Tottenham and Arsenal want to regain Champions League access after seasons disturbed by managerial change.

Leeds are welcome back after a 16-year absence, particularly with the inventive Marcelo Bielsa in charge.

Their visit to Anfield on Saturday midday is the perfect hors d’oeuvres for the campaign.

Open window

Clubs have until October 5 to strengthen their squads in an extended transfer window. Liverpool expect only minor adjustments.

The one uncertainty is whether Ginio Wijnaldum will extend his contract or head for Barcelona and be replaced, perhaps, by Thiago Alcantara.

Similarly, Manchester City present much the same face but with £41m Nathan Ake, from relegated Bournemouth, strengthening a shaky defence..

New faces

Goals are expected from Timo Werner, assists from Hakim Ziyech and a mixture of everything from Kai Havertz.

In north London the story is about centre-forwards.

Jose Mourinho and Tottenham depend on an injury-free season from Harry Kane while Arsenal are relieved that top-scoring captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has agreed a three-year contract extension.

Aubamayeng scored 22 goals last season. Aubameyang is central to manager Arteta’s rebuilding plans.

Chasing pack

Wolves may struggle to maintain the fine form of last season despite the arrival of Portuguese teenager Fabio Silva while Leicester cannot rely for ever on the goals of Jamie Vardy.

They should be challenged for the European slots by an Everton strengthened by the arrivals of James Rodriguez and Brazilian midfielder Allan.

The one certainty about the Premier League is that every single match will be contested as ferociously as ever.

Saturday Fixtures September 11 20220

Fulham Vs Arsenal

Crystal Palace Vs Southampton

Liverpool Vs Leeds

West Ham Vs New Castle United

Sunday Fixtures September 12 2020

West Bromwich Albion Vs Leicester

Tottenham Vs Everton