EPRA announces decrease of Ksh 1 in fuel prices

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has reduced fuel prices by Ksh 1.

The price change applies to petrol, diesel, and kerosene. This is after the reduced landed price of super petrol was used to subsidise diesel while the government tapped Ksh17.68 from the petroleum development levy to subsidise kerosene.

A litre of super petrol will now retail at Ksh 177.30 while diesel and kerosene will retail at Ksh 162 and Ksh 145.94 respectively.

“The prices are inclusive of the 8 per cent VAT in line with the provisions of the finance Act 2018, the Tax Laws Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No 194 of 2022,” EPRA said in statement Monday

In the latest review, the average landed cost of imported super petrol decreased by 5.60 per cent from 726.77 (US Dollars) in September to 686.05 (US Dollars) in October.

A cubic meter of diesel decreased by 2.33 per cent from 884.46 (US Dollars) in September to 863.81 (US Dollars) in October while Kerosene decreased by 9.08 per cent from 883.22 (US Dollars) in September to 803.06 (US Dollars) in October per cubic meter.