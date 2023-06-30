EPRA closes 12 filling stations over non-compliance

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has closed at least twelve filling stations and fined five others over non-compliance to fuel standards.

According to the regulator, during the period April – June 2023, a total of 7,270 tests were conducted at 1,529 petroleum sites.

From the tests, 1,511 (98.82pc) of the sites were found to be compliant. However, tests from Eighteen, 18 (1.18pc) of the sites turned out to be non-compliant.

On twitter the regulator noted that Service stations affected include Ndori Siaya Roadside Filling Station, Nyeri Chaka filling station, Hokkaido Filling Station in Athi River Machakos county, Neversoft Filling Station in Dandora here Nairobi and Alysent in Maungu, Taita Taveta.

In Kajiado, the regulator sealed petrol dispensing pumps at Wilbur station and Isneti among others.

Fuel stations fined include OLA Energy’s Maua outlet in Meru (Ksh150,000) and Chaka Filling Station in Nyeri (Ksh102,100).

In a report covering the March-June review period published on Thursday, EPRA said one filling station in Bungoma’s Sirisia town had moved to court to challenge regulatory sanctions.