EPRA defends hike in fuel prices, says increase is within regulations

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority has defended the recent hike in fuel prices saying the adjustments is in tandem with the global crude oil price hikes.

This even as Kenyans continue to register their disappointment over the same calling on the Government to reconsider revising the prices downwards to cushion them from the impending high cost of living

In a statement to newsrooms the Authority said petroleum pricing in the Country is undertaken in accordance with the Energy (Petroleum Pricing) Regulations.

EPRA explaining that the regulations detail a formula for determining the landed cost of imported petroleum products and thereafter other costs along the petroleum supply chain are added to arrive at the pump price.

Such incremental costs include: storage and distribution costs, supplier margins and taxes & levies.

Kenyans among the political leaders have however voice their reservation with the increase that saw a liter of petrol retail at Ksh 122.18 in Nairobi with diesel and kerosene retailing at Ksh 107.66 and Ksh 97.85 respectively.

ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi said the increase was outrageous and called on the Ministry of Energy to review the formula.

He said an increase in fuel prices will lead to an increase in cost of production saying ordinary Kenyans are the ones bearing the blunt.

Taxes and levies contributed 46.68% of the pump price of Super Petrol in March 2021, 42.23% of that of Diesel and 40.42% of that Kerosene.