EPRA appoints Mueni Mutung’a as acting Director General

Written By: Claire Wanja
Mueni Mutung’a
Ms Mutung’a has had a successful career in legal practice for a period exceeding twenty years.

The Board of Directors of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has appointed Ms Mueni Mutung’a as Acting Director General as from 17th August, 2020.

Ms Mutung’a is the Corporation Secretary and Director Legal Affairs and is to serve in the place of Mr Pavel Oimeke whose contract-renewal is currently the subject of a court case, under which Conservatory Orders have been made and are still pending.

In a statement signed by Hon Justice (Prof) Jackton Ojwang who is the chair of the board, Ms Mutung’a has had a successful career in legal practice for a period exceeding twenty years.

She began her career at Robson Harris & Co. Advocates, and later served as a legal officer at Total Kenya Limited.

Prior to joining EPRA, Ms Mutung’a was the Corporation Secretary and Head of Legal Services at Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS)

Mueni holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Laws degree both from the University of Nairobi. She also holds a Diploma in Legal practice from the Kenya School of Law. She has also trained extensively in Good Corporate Governance and is a member of the Law Society of Kenya and a fellow of the Chartered Secretaries.

The chair said the boards choice of Ms Mutung’a is based upon her seniority in service and upon a duly-approved succession plan.

