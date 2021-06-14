EPRA hikes super petrol by 77 cents, kerosene, diesel unchanged

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has reviewed upwards, the price of a litre of super petrol which effective midnight will cost Kshs. 0.77 more.

The regulator has however spared kerosene and diesel users any upward adjustments as it kept prices unchanged in its review published on Monday.

This is the third month that EPRA has kept prices of diesel and kerosene unchanged since the sharp increment in March which caused public uproar.

Last month, while EPRA kept diesel and kerosene price unchanged while super petrol went up by Kshs. 3.56.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The latest review shows that the average cost of landed imported super petrol increased by 1.52% from $488.69 per cubic metre in April to $496.10 in May.

On the other hand, average landed cost of diesel went up 5.08%, from $439.60 per cubic metre to $461.95 last month, while kerosene rose 4.41% to $449.37 per cubic metre.

During the period under review, mean monthly US dollar to Kenya shillings exchange rate appreciated by 0.21% to average Kshs. 107.61 per dollar.

Following the adjustment, consumers in Mombasa will pay Kshs. 124.72 per litre of super petrol, Kshs. 105.27 per litre f diesel and Kshs. 95.46 for the same amount of kerosene.

In Nairobi, a litre of super petrol will cost Kshs. 127.14, diesel and kerosene Kshs. 107.66 and Kshs. 97.85 repectively.

For those in Kisumu, a litre of super petrol, diesel and kerosene will cost Kshs. 127.67, Kshs. 108..46 and Kshs. 98.68 respectively.

Fuel is most expensive in Mandera town, Mandera County where a litre of super petrol will set you back Kshs. 140.18, diesel Kshs. 120.70 and kerosene Kshs. 110.88.