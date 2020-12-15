EPRA interdicts Oimeke, Daniel Kiptoo appointed acting DG

Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria has taken over the leadership of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) as Acting Director General after his appointment by the Board on 14th December 2020.

This follows the interdiction of Pavel Oimeke by the Board on Monday evening after his arrest on 10th December 2020 by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission on allegations of bribery.

“The EPRA Board upon taking into account the official communication from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) as well as pertinent facts, has today taken the decision firstly, to interdict Mr. Oimeke as Director General and on recommendation of the Cabinet Secretary for Energy Mr. Charles Keter, to appoint an Acting Director General. Mr. Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria whose appointment takes effect immediately,” said Prof. Jackton Ojwang, EPRA Chairman.

Oimeke who was arrested last week Tuesday on accusation of soliciting for a Kshs. 200,000 bribe was first appointed as the Director General on 1st August 2017.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Prior to his appointment, Kiptoo was Legal Adviser to the Ministry of Energy and State Department of Petroleum and is the Chairman of the Government’s First Oil Committee.

He has vast experience in the energy and petroleum sectors with a bias in policy and formulation, regulation and project and structured finance, EPRA said in a statement released Monday evening.

According to EPRA, Kiptoo was instrumental in the drafting of the Energy Act 2019 and Petroleum Act 2019.

Kitoo holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi and a Masters Degree in Petroleum Law and Policy from the University of Dundee in Scotland.

He is also an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, a Certified Public Secretary and a Chartered Secretary of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in UK (ICSA).