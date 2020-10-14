Kerosene users unscathed in the latest EPRA fuel adjustment

Consumers in Nairobi will pay additional Kshs 0.72 for a litre of super petrol for the next one month in the latest fuel adjustment by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

In its review published Wednesday, a litre of diesel will reduce by Kshs 2.18 effective midnight as kerosene consumers remain unaffected.

“The price of kerosene remains unchanged since no cargo was discharged at the Port of Mombasa between 10th September 2020 and 9th October 2020 which is the pricing period defined by Legal Notice No. 26 of 2012,” EPRA Director General Pavel Oimeke stated.

EPRA attributes the latest adjustment of super petrol to an increase in the average landed cost of imported super petrol which went up by 1.12 percent from USD 327.69 per cubic metre in August to USD 331.37 per cubic metre in September.

On the other hand, the average landed cost of diesel during the period reduced from USD 329.88 per cubic metre to USD 311.99, representing a 5.42 percent reduction, the authority stated.

The new adjustment comes two weeks after the authority included the excise duty adjusted for inflation which came into force on October 1st prompting it to review the monthly pump prices to accommodate the changes.

The adjustments are also inclusive of the 8 percent VAT under the Finance Act 2018 and which came into force on 1st October.

The adjustments now mean, for a litre of super petrol, consumers in Nairobi will pay a maximum of Kshs 107.27 for a litre of super petrol at the pump, Kshs 92.91 for a lira of diesel and Kshs 53.73 for a litre of kerosene.

In Mombasa, a litre of super petrol will cost you Kshs 104.86, diesel Kshs 90.53 and kerosene Kshs 81.37.

In Kisumu a litre of super petrol, diesel and kerosene will cost you Kshs 107.88, Kshs 93.77 and Kshs 84.60 respectively.

However, wholesale buyers in Nairobi will pay Kshs 95.44 for a litre of super petrol, diesel Kshs 81.10 and kerosene Kshs 71.94.