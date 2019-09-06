Energy regulator to license LPG gas cylinder transporters, retailers

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority has published new guidelines that outlaw the transport and retail of LPG gas cylinders without permit from the authority.

Breaching the regulations will lead to a 10 million shillings fine or a five year imprisonment upon conviction.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority says all LPG cylinder retailers, wholesalers, and transporters are required to be licensed by the authority for each business location and shall be specific to the authorized cylinder brands only.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority says the move is geared towards enhancing safety and deal with the rising cases of illegal LPG gas cylinder refilling menace that is eating into the profit margins of licensed LPG dealers.

The estate LPG gas dealers have also been blamed for the rising cases of faulty cylinders that have led to explosions, some of which result in fatalities.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority further says LPG cylinder retailers, wholesalers and transporters shall henceforth not undertake the business of retail, wholesale or transportation of cylinders of another brand owner without prior written consent from the brand owner.

The new regulations make marketers directly answerable for accidents caused by LPG gas leaks, including compensation to victims.