EPRA reintroduces fuel subsidy, prices remain unchanged

Fuel prices remain unchanged in this month’s review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority EPRA.

In a statement, EPRA director general Daniel Kiptoo announced that the government has reinstated the Petroleum Development Fund which will be used to compensate importers of the commodity.

“In order to cushion consumers from the spike in pump prices as a consequence of the increased landed costs, the Government has opted to stabilize pump prices for the August-September 2023 pricing cycle,” the statement reads in part

A litre of super petrol will therefore continue retailing at Sh194.68 in Nairobi, diesel at Sh179.67 while kerosene will go for Sh169.48.

In Mombasa, motorists will continue paying Sh191.62 for a litre of super petrol, Sh176.63 for diesel and Sh166.43 for kerosene.

The unchanged prices will remain in force until September 14, 2023.

Oil marketers will be compensated for the difference from the Petroleum Development Fund (PDF) at the rate of Sh7.33 per litre of super petrol, Sh3.59 per litre of diesel and Sh5.74 per litre of kerosene.