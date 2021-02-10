EPRA reviewing laws for fair pricing

Written By: Christine Muchira/Collins Anampiu

ERC

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) is reviewing the laws to ensure consumers benefit from fair pricing of petroleum products.

In statement, the regulator said it is seeking consensus from players in the industry that will see predictable supply of petroleum products.

According to EPRA Acting Director General Daniel Bargoria, the review is necessitated by challenges being experienced by the current pricing where EPRA updates petroleum prices monthly after reviewing the landing costs. 

EPRA says this system has on many occasions seen consumers pay highly for fuel imported several months ago even when global prices are low.  

The draft regulations, which are in line with the changes occasioned by the Energy Act 2019 and Petroleum Act 2019, are meant to enhance compliance and gradually reduce or eradicate cases of unscrupulous traders. 

The draft regulations are meant to address inadequacies of the existing regulations and expand the legal framework to include defined penalties for various malpractices and provide for enforcement frameworks to enable EPRA approve contracts for common user facilities.

The proposed law conserving the environment is also a key consideration in the regulations.

EPRA has embarked on nationwide sensitisation and consultative sessions before the next stages of validation. 

The regulator will Wednesday begin holding forums in Nanyuki , Laikipia County,  Nakuru, Eldoret, Kisumu, Mombasa and eventually Nairobi at the end of this month.

He added that EPRA remains focused on developing regulations aimed at empowering players in the energy sector and protecting consumers.

The regulations under review include;

1. The Petroleum (Business Licensing and Facility Construction Permit)                        Regulations,2020

2. The Petroleum (Operation of Common User Petroleum Facilities)                              Regulations,2020

3. The Petroleum (Importation of Petroleum Products) Regulations,2020

4. The Petroleum (Information and Statistics) Regulations, 2020
5. The Petroleum (Licensing of Petroleum Road Transportation Business, Road 
    Tankers and Drivers) Regulations, 2020
6. The Petroleum (Lubricants Facility Construction and Business Licensing)
    Regulations, 2020
7. The Petroleum (Minimum Operational Stock) Regulations, 2020
8. The Petroleum (Pricing) Regulations, 2020
9. The Petroleum (Products Quality Management) Regulations, 2020
10. The Petroleum (Retail Station Construction and Licensing) Regulations, 2020
11. The Petroleum (Strategic Stocks) Regulations, 2020
