EPRA reviewing requirements for petroleum road transportation

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) is in the process of reviewing requirements for petroleum road transportation Licenses, Tanker Permits and Driver Certificates to incorporate additional safety requirements.

The requirements will include defensive Driving Certification for petroleum road tanker drivers, period conformity assessment of petroleum road tankers, submission of a detailed Highway Emergency Response Plan (HERP) at the time of application for a petroleum road transportation license.

In a statement, the Authority said it has set-up a multiagency team to develop guidelines that will ensure issuance of special permits to foreign registered petroleum road tankers and drivers while operating in Kenya.

“We continue to engage relevant stakeholders to ensure petroleum road transportation related accidents are minimized.”

This comes after an accident that occurred on 12th March 2022 near Mukhonje market along the Eldoret-Malaba highway involving two petroleum road tankers and a lorry ferrying building materials.

The Authority said the two tankers were loaded with export-bound petroleum at the time and had been duly licensed by EPRA for transportation of petroleum by road.

“EPRA in conjunction with the area Traffic Police have embarked on detailed investigations to establish the root cause of the accident.”

EPRA has also urged persons engaged in the transportation of petroleum to be extra vigilant following the increased road traffic accidents involving petroleum tankers.