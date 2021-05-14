EPRA leaves kerosene,diesel unchanged, super petrol up Kshs. 3.56

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has hiked the price of a litre of super petrol by Kshs. 3.56 and kept the other two fuels unchanged in an effort to appease already angry consumers.

The adjustment means beginning midnight, a litre of super petrol will retail at Kshs. 126.37 in Nairobi with a litre of diesel and kerosene retailing at Kshs. 107.66 and 97.85 respectively.

This is the second consecutive review that EPRA has kept prices of kerosene and diesel unchanged after consumers decried sharp increments announced in the previous months of the year.

In its monthly fuel review published on Friday, EPRA indicated that lower crude oil prices and the appreciation of the shilling against the dollar in April helped ease expenses incurred in transporting the fuel.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Free On Board (FOB) price of murban crude oil lifted in April 2021 was posted at $63.94 per barrel, a decrease of 1.87% from $65.16 per barrel in March 2021,” said Kiptoo Bargoria, EPRA Acting Director General.

During the month under review, the Kenya shilling appreciated 1.63% against the dollar, from a mean of Kshs. 109.63 to Kshs. 107.84.

While the average landed cost of imported super petrol decreased by 0.57% to $488.69 per cubic meter in April from $491.50 per cubic metre in March and diesel declining 1.03% to $439.60 per cubic metres, kerosene recorded a 2.01% rise.

In Mombasa, a litre of super petrol, diesel and kerosene will retail at Kshs. 123.95, Kshs. 105.27 and Kshs. 95.46 respectively.

Consumers in Kisumu will pay Kshs. 126.90 per litre of petrol, Kshs. 108.46 for diesel and Kshs. 98.68 for kerosene.