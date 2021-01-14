EPRA toughens January for consumers as fuel prices go up

Consumers should now brace themselves for higher transport costs and key food items for the next one month following fuel hike by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The fuel review published on Thursday 14th January, 2020 by the regulator will see diesel consumers pay Kshs. 4.57 more per litre for the next one month.

EPRA has also reviewed upwards the price of kerosene which goes up by Kshs. 3.56 per litre in Nairobi while super petrol is set to cost you 17 cents more on litre from 15th January to 14th February 2021.

The petroleum regulator attributes the increment to weaker shilling and the rise in the price of imported fuels which saw diesel increase by 13.05% from $293.88 per cubic metre to $322.22 per cubic meter.

Kerosene on the other hand increased by 9.27% from $277.27 per cubic meter to $302.97 per cubic meter while the price of imported super petrol increased to $324.52 from $318.71, a 1.51% increase.

“The prices are inclusive of the 8% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020,” said EPRA Ag. Director General Daniel Bargoria.

The weakening of the shilling between November and December has also turned costly for consumers.

According to EPRA, the local currency depreciated by 0.14% against the US dollar, from Kshs. 110.36 in November last year to Kshs. 110.52 in December which made the imports more expensive.

Effective midnight, motorists in Nairobi will pay a maximum of 106.99 per litre of super petrol, Kshs. 96.40 for a litreof diesel and Kshs. 87.12 for Kerosene.

Fuel will be cheapest in Mombasa where a litre of super petrol, diesel and Kerosene will cost Kshs. 104.60, Kshs. 94.01 and Kshs. 84.75 respectively.

In Kisumu, a litre of super petrol will cost you 107.61, diesel Kshs. 97.23 and kerosene Kshs. 87.99.