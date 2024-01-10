Epson Corporation announces 100% transition to green energy globally

Seiko Epson Corporation has announced that it has fully transitioned to renewable energy for all its operations globally in its bid to reduce carbon emissions as of December 2023.

Under its ambitious Environmental Vision 2050, the company says it aims to become carbon-negative and eliminate the use of underground resources.

“Beyond just using renewable energy, Epson is committed to promoting its broader adoption by generating its renewable energy and fostering new energy sources through collaborative efforts. The company also plans to reduce energy usage in production and products and to advance in recycling resources, furthering its commitment to environmental sustainability,’’ said Epson’s Regional Head for East and West Africa Mukesh Bector.

Epson’s Global President, Yasunori Ogawa highlighted the company’s longstanding commitment to environmental stewardship.

“For over eighty years, Epson has been actively protecting the environment, including initiatives like preserving Lake Suwa and being the first company to eliminate CFCs (Chlorofluorocarbons) from its manufacturing. Achieving 100% renewable electricity usage in under three years from their 2021 commitment reflects its dedication to environmental sustainability and social responsibility,” he said.

The company publicly declared its commitment towards renewable energy in March 2021, By April 2021, the company had already transitioned to renewable energy in Nagano Prefecture, Japan. The transition was completed in Japan by November 2021 and globally by December 2023.

Epson consumes around 876 Gwh (Gigawatt Hours) of electricity annually and with this shift, it anticipates reducing its carbon emission by about 400,000 tonnes.