Epson introduces new printer series the market

Global Technology Company, Epson has introduced the WorkForce Enterprise AM-C printers into the Kenyan Market.

Epson Regional Head for East and West Africa, Mukesh Bector said the printer is distinct since it utilizes the Epson’s propriety Heat-Free Printing Technology which eliminates the need for heat that is common in other traditional laser printers. This reduces energy consumption and operational costs.

“The significance of this technology lies in its potential to conserve energy and improve operational efficiency, which is a substantial advancement towards sustainable business practices. These printers’ technology not only conserves energy but facilitates consistent high-speed printing, supporting a more sustainable, stress-free and productive workplace.”

Bector also noted that the AM-C printers have high print speeds of up to 60 pages per minute which caters to the fast –paced demands of a modern office and business unit.

It also contains innovative features such as the new ink system and a unique C-shaped paper path that simplify servicing and improve operational efficiency.

“This design contributes to easier maintenance, faster initialization, and more efficient operation, essential for Organizations looking to optimize their productivity and reduce operational costs,” he added.

The series’ innovative solutions, design, functionality, modular configuration and low energy consumption will enhance operational efficiency and minimize environmental footprint.