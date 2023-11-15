Epson to spearhead adoption of green technologies schools

Global technology firm, Epson plans to spearhead the adoption of green technology solution in education across Africa as it cuts carbon emissions in its value chain.

Epson Regional Head for East and West Africa Mukesh Bector has said the company’s ongoing investments in research and development to produce environmentally sustainable products is key in combating climate change.

In a bid to fortify its share in the region, the Japanese company said it has introduced its heat-free printers with significantly low energy consumption in the Kenyan market which also helps in reducing energy bills accrued by learning institutions as well as cut their carbon emissions.

“Technology is the most important weapon in the fight against catastrophic climate change. Together, we can create the solutions that people need as they act to mitigate climate impact,” said Bector.

According to a research conducted by Epson, 90pc of students in Kenya agree that printed learning materials help in understanding and retaining information better than digital materials alone.

Additionally, 87pc of learners believe their learning would be improved if their place of education provided them with a more sustainable printing solution.

“Education is the cornerstone of a sustainable future, and technology serves as the catalyst. As we embrace sustainable technology in education, we not only empower our students to thrive in a rapidly evolving world, but we also nurture a generation that is committed to preserving the planet for generations to come,” added Martin Mungai, Centre for Mathematics, Science, and Technology Education in Africa.

Epson says its EcoTank printers which are engineered to reduce energy consumption also helps in bridging the educational gap, especially in remote and underserved communities.

By reducing the reliance on electricity and consumables, Epson backs its latest solutions facilitate the continuity of education even in off-grid areas.

They were speaking during an education technology and sustainability stakeholders meeting in Nairobi.