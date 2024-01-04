The two entertainers are, however, not accused of any wrongdoing.

Musician Michael Jackson, and magician David Copperfield are among high-profile entertainment figures named in newly released court documents detailing the connections of deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein though neither of them are accused of wrongdoing.

A judge ordered the release of the records as part of a legal case related to Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

The two were named in a deposition by Johanna Sjoberg, whom Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly procured “for the purpose of performing sex acts” on Epstein.

Sjoberg said that the late musician Michael Jackson was at Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion and that she met the famed magician David Copperfield.

“Did you ever meet anybody famous when you were with Jeffrey? she was asked. “I met Michael Jackson … at [Epstein’s] house in Palm Beach.”

Asked whether she massaged Jackson, Sjoberg said: “I did not.”

As for Copperfield, Sjoberg said that he attended dinner at one of Epstein’s homes and “he did some magic tricks”.

“Did you observe David Copperfield to be a friend of Jeffrey Epstein’s?” she was asked. Sjoberg replied in the affirmative.

“Did Copperfield ever discuss Jeffrey’s involvement with young girls with you?” she was also asked. “He questioned me if I was aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls.”

Copperfield, she said in the deposition, didn’t tell her any specifics of that question. “Did he say whether they were teenagers or anything along those lines?” she was also asked. “He did not.”

The list also includes high-profile political figures such as Prince Andrew and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

The much-hyped trove – covering about 900 pages – did not appear to reveal any new bombshell revelations about Epstein, who died in jail in 2019, as he awaited federal sex-trafficking charges.

However, more documents in the case are expected to be released in the coming days.

Of more than 100 people named, some are accused of wrongdoing, while others in the court records are making allegations or are potential witnesses.

The legal filings highlight the well-connected social circle in the orbit of Epstein, who pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2009.

Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced in June 2022 to 20 years imprisonment. She has maintained her innocence and is appealing her conviction.

Reporting by the BBC, The Guardian, Sky News.