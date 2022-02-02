EPZ workers strike continues over claims of wrongful dismissals

At least 8,000 workers of garment making firm, Hela Intimate have staged a protest over being forcefully subjected to be enrolled in new wage scheme.

The agitated workers of the company which is based inside Athi River Export Processing Zone say the plans by the firm to change its name to Hela Clothing is geared towards denying them service pay.

In dramatic scenes on Tuesday, protesting workers were locked inside the company and manned by armed police officers who even denied union officials entry.

They say the employer is applying the tactics to avert paying more than 3,000 workers who have been at the company for up to six years.

The employees further decry that the company has recently been issuing summary dismissal to workers who question the management over violation of workers rights.

They alleged the dismissal targeted those entitled to be paid service benefits for years of service.

The devastated workers further claim that the company management has been using police who keep vigil in the company to intimidate and harass them.

Women with newborn kids are said to be also mistreated and scheduled to work in night shifts.

The employees now want Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) and the Ministry of Labour to intervene and investigate mismanagement and harassment of the workers.

Tailors and Textiles Union Athi River acknowledge to have received numerous complaints from the company workers. The union Deputy Secretary James Cheptrin says complaints will be filed in court for action.

Attempts to reach the company on the allegations proved futile.

EPZ zone has 18 companies with over 25,000 employees.