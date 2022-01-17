Equalization Fund: Shortlisted candidates names published

The Clerk of the National Assembly has published seven names of applicants shortlisted for the position of members of the Equalization Fund Advisory Board.

The shortlisted candidates include, Ms. Sophia Yusuf Gure, Jason Guyo Mokku, Mohammed Ali Farah and Mohamed Jama Abdi.

Others in the list are Abdulahi Adan Khalif, Fowzia Ibrahim Sheikh and Victor Poghisio Mengich.

In a gazette notice, the Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai mentioned that interviews for applicants shall be conducted in public on 26th of this month by the Members of the National Assembly at the parliament buildings.

Meanwhile, Sialai has urged members of the public to avail, in writing any information of interest with respect with the suitability of any shortlisted applicant to serve in the Equalization Fund Advisory Board.

He added that the memoranda should reach his on or before 21 of January.

The Equalization Fund Advisory Board was established by the Public Finance Management (Equalization Fund Administration) Regulations, 2021.

The Board consists of several persons appointed by the Cabinet Secretary namely the Chairperson who shall be appointed by the Cabinet Secretary; the Principal Secretary to the National Treasury or his representative designated in writing; the Principal Secretary responsible for matters relating to devolution or his or her representative designated in writing; one person from a pastoralist community nominated by the National Assembly; one person nominated by the Senate; one person nominated by the Council of Governors drawn from the areas defined as marginalized.

Other are the Chief Executive Officer who shall be the secretary to the Board; and three other persons nominated from organizations working in equalization fund beneficiary counties and special interest groups, appointed by the Cabinet Secretary.