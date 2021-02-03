Equity Afia opens medical centres in Matuu and Kisii

At least 1.3 million Kenyans in Machakos and Kisii Counties will now enjoy access to quality and affordable healthcare services from the newly opened Equity Afia Matuu and Kisii medical centres.

Strategically located in Matuu at Al Plaza along KC Road and in Kisii at Ouru Complex along the Kisii- Kisumu Highway, the two medical centres enter the respective markets to complement medical services offered by other private healthcare service providers, mission facilities and government healthcare centres.

With the opening of the two new medical centres, Equity Afia, the medical franchise of Equity Group Foundation (EGF), now has a national network of 35 medical centres distributed across 13 counties including Machakos, Kisii, Muranga, Nairobi, Kajiado, Kiambu, Mombasa, Meru, Kakamega, Nakuru, Nyeri, Kisumu and Trans Nzoia.

Commenting on the opening of the two centres, Equity Group Foundation Executive Director Reuben Mbindu noted that EGF through Equity Afia remains committed to empowering lives through offering quality healthcare services at affordable costs.

“The Equity Afia network of medical centres continues to grow steadily and we are delighted to note that in 2020 we successfully launched 22 new medical centres in various parts of Kenya. It is our vision that all Equity Afia medical centres including the Kisii and Matuu clinics will act as first response emergency centres for many, wellness centres for those seeking a healthy lifestyle but most of all, as primary medical centres for all Kenyans offering quality and affordable medical services,” said Mbindu.

Established by alumni of the Equity Leaders Program (ELP), the Equity Afia medical centres operate under the Hub and Spoke business model thus ensuring that all clients visiting medical centres under the Equity Afia network enjoy increased efficiency and enhanced quality of care.

Commenting on the opening of the two centres, Equity Afia Kisii Medical Officer-In-Charge, Dr. Magare Magare said, “As Equity Afia, we are happy that we now have presence in Kisii and Matuu and that residents of the two areas will enjoy affordable services. Our prices are competitive and the medical centres are managed by qualified personnel led by an accredited Medical Officer. We offer general outpatient services, specialized clinics like obstetrics and gynaecology, wellness clinics, dental services, optical services, dermatological services, paediatric services and nutrition services among others including laboratory and pharmaceutical services.”

Equity Afia continues with its expansion strategy and intends to gradually open outreach centres in each of the 47 counties.

To date, Equity Afia has recorded 315,407 cumulative patient visits through its network of 35 medical centres.