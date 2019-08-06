Equity Bank appoints Gerald Warui as Managing Director

Equity Bank Kenya has announced the appointment of its long serving director, Gerald Warui as its 4th Managing Director in its 35-year history.

This follows the board’s acceptance of Polycarp Igathe resignation who leaves the position at the end of this month after his eight-month tenure.

Igathe will rejoin his previous employer, Vivo, to take up a newly created role as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Africa.

Warui has served Equity Bank for 21 years. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) and is also a Certified Public Accountant CPA (K), and a graduate of Advanced Management Program offered by IESE Business School, Barcelona, Spain.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



A career banker, Gerald has vast experience spanning over 30 years and has headed operations, customer service and HR within the Group. He is currently Director of Operations and Customer Service in Equity Bank Kenya.

As Managing Director of Equity Bank Kenya Warui’s appointment is subject to approval by the Central Bank of Kenya.

The Board congratulated Warui on his appointment and thanked Igathe for his dedicated and impactful service to Equity and wished him well.