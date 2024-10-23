Equity Bank confirms fire incident at Othaya Branch

Equity Bank has confirmed a fire incident at its Othaya Branch in Nyeri County that occurred early Wednesday morning.

According to a statement released by the management, the fire broke out at 1:30 a.m. after the fire alarm was triggered.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but response teams from Wells Fargo, the Nyeri fire department, and local police extinguished it.

“We wish to inform you that a fire incident occurred at our Othaya Branch, reported at 1:30 a.m. following a fire detector alarm. Wells Fargo, the Nyeri fire department, and local police were notified and responded promptly. The fire has now been put out,” the bank stated.

Customers of the Othaya Branch which has been closed are advised to access banking services at nearby branches.

“ We advise our Othaya Branch customers to access banking services at our Kiria-ini, Nyeri or Mukurweini branches”.