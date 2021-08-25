Equity Bank denies loaning Turkish national, Harun Aydin

Equity Bank Managing Director Gerald Warui now says the bank has never had any banking relationship with deported Turkish national, Harun Aydin. Warui on Wednesday told the National Assembly’s departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning that the bank has never advanced any credit facility to Aydin.The inquiry follows claims by Deputy President William Ruto, that he helped the investor secure a 15 billion shillings loan from Equity Bank for the construction of a pharmaceutical company in Uganda.