Equity Bank denies loaning Turkish national, Harun Aydin

by KBC Videos

Equity Bank Managing Director Gerald Warui now says the bank has never had any banking relationship with deported Turkish national, Harun Aydin. Warui on Wednesday told the National Assembly’s departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning that the bank has never advanced any credit facility to Aydin.The inquiry follows claims by Deputy President William Ruto, that he helped the investor secure a 15 billion shillings loan from Equity Bank for the construction of a pharmaceutical company in Uganda.

  

Latest posts

IPOA launches probe into death of man during Kahawa West protests

KBC Videos

Youth, boda boda operators to spearhead quest for peaceful poll

KBC Videos

CS Magoha leads a mop-up exercise for learners yet to report to form one

KBC Videos

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More