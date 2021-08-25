Equity Bank says it didn’t loan Turkish national, Harun Aydin

Equity Bank Managing Director Gerald Warui now says the bank has never had any banking relationship with deported Turkish national, Harun Aydin.

Warui on Wednesday told the National Assembly’s departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning that the bank has never advanced any credit facility to Aydin.

The inquiry follows claims by Deputy President William Ruto, that he helped the investor secure a Ksh 15 billion shillings loan from Equity Bank for the construction of a pharmaceutical company in Uganda.

While appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Finance and Planning on Wednesday, Equity Bank managing director Gerald Warui said he is unaware of any transaction between the bank and the deported Turkish National.

Warui also told MPs that the bank had no customer by the name Harun Aydin and that at no point was he ever advanced a credit facility by the bank.

Equity bank officials denied knowledge of money-laundering links to a Ugandan pharmaceutical company linked to Aydin.

Harun Aydin, who was involved in Deputy President William Ruto aborted trip to Uganda early August was deported to Turkey according to police.

Aydin was part of DP William Ruto’s entourage to Uganda was arrested on Saturday by immigration officials at the Wilson Airport for questioning after landing from Uganda.

Before a Parliamentary Committee on Administration and National Security, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i explained the reasons behind the deportation of Turkish businessman Harun Aydin.

The CS told the Parliamentary Committee that Aydin was a criminal masquerading as an investor and the government cannot whatsoever apologise for doing the right thing to kick him out of the country.