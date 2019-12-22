Equity Hawks retain Kenya Basketball Federation women title

Annerose Mandela of Equity Hawks was voted the most valuable player
Equity Hawks retained the Kenya Basketball Federation women Premier League title after seeing off a resilient KPA 61-51 points in game five at the Nyayo National stadium indoor gymnasium.

Former league champions KPA came into the match focused to reclaim the title which they lost to Equity Hawks last year.

Led veteran Hildah Indasi, Natalie Akinyi, Taudencia Peters and Seline Okumu, the Dockers controlled the early exchanges before numerous turnovers allowed Equity Hawks to bag the first quarter 14-9.

Veteran Samba Mjomba, Annrose Mandela, Belinda Akoth and Mellisa Akinyi led the bankers to an easy 16-4 win in the second quarter.

KPA fought hard in the third quarter which they won 17-15 before bagging the fourth quarter 21-16 but the match was already beyond their reach.

Annerose Mandela of Equity Hawks was voted the most valuable player while KPA’s Hilda Indasi was named the top scorer.

